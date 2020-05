English café u Lideru: Small talk u poslovnome okruženju

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOTJEDNOG KVIZA

1. c) The phrase used when meeting an acquaintance is fancy bumping into you here.

2. c) We can use how is….? to ask about someone (How is Mary?) but we do not use it do ask about someone’s life.

3. b) I’ve been completely snowed under is the correct answer. We use present perfect to say what has happened up to now.

4. c) Well is the correct answer. We use I am getting on well with someone to express that we have a good relationship with someone, for example, I am getting on well with my sister.

5. a) We use how is she getting on to ask how is someone, what is new in their lives.

6. c) We do not use Okay, bye now without also including I’m sorry but I have to rush or It was really nice to see you because it would appear rude.