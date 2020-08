English café u Lideru: Godišnji odmor - small talk i planovi za ljeto

ODGOVORI IZ PROŠLOG KVIZA

Provjerite koliko ste bili uspješni u rješavanju kviza u prošloj radionici:

1. c. To express our disagreement, we use I’m not so sure about that. What do you mean? isn’t as polite, whereas I agree up to a point, but… is used to express partial agreement.

2. c. She told me she had passed the exam two months before is the correct sentence. She had passed the exam before she told me so, so it is necessary to use Past perfect.

3. c. What do you mean when you say he is late? is correct. We can also say What are you referring to?

4. b. He told about his business to me is incorrect. The verb to tell is used with two objects, the first of which is the person to whom something is told: He told me about his business.